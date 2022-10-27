Fifty-three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station in Gaya district of Bihar between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division on Wednesday morning, informed East Central Railway. The train derailed at around 6.24 am on Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines, according to East Central Railway.

Goods Train Derails Near Gurpa Station:

Today at 6:30 am, coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur #railway section of Dhanbad division, which resulted in disruption of rail traffic. There have been no casualties in the incident: East Central Railway https://t.co/fnrNQbRMCK pic.twitter.com/fGUBTFIiDm — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 26, 2022

