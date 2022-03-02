Video appeal by Indian student from Ukraine, who is village pradhan in Hardoi, lands her in trouble as officials say the gram sabha bank account will be investigated to determine whether any financial irregularities occurred during her absence. Actions will be taken if any irregularities found regarding the bank account, said official.

Check Tweet:

Video appeal from Ukraine by Indian student, who is also village pradhan in UP’s Hardoi, lands her in trouble as officials say it will be probed how gram sabha bank account operated in her absence and if there were any financial irregularities — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)