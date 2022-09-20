A man allegedly set his own bike on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur after traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules. The man was challaned by the traffic police after he was riding the motorcycle without a helmet with 2 other pillion riders with him on the bike. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Some policemen can be seen trying to douse the fire in the video. The man was later arrested by police.

लखीमपुर.सदर कोतवाली छेत्र के राजापुर चौराहे पर चालान से तंग आए एक शख्स ने अपनी गाड़ी में लगाई आग। बताया जा रहा है कि उस शक्स के सारे कागज सही थे उसके बाद भी उसको रोक कर परेशान करने लगी ट्रैफिक पुलिस।इस बात से गुस्साए व्यक्ति ने बीच चौराहे पर मोटरसाइकिल को खड़ी कर आग लगा दी। pic.twitter.com/7hCtCSLBQX — दैनिक लोक जनसंदेश (@LOKJANSANDES) September 20, 2022

यातायात पुलिस द्वारा, बिना हेलमेट व 3 सवारी बाइक चलाने पर नियमतः युवक का एमवी एक्ट में चालान करने से नाराज होकर उसके द्वारा अपनी बाइक में आग लगा दिया गया। युवक के इस कृत्य के संबंध में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करके अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — KHERI POLICE (@kheripolice) September 20, 2022

