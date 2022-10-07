A 30-year-old man stripped to his undergarments, garlanded with shoes, and paraded by his in-laws after an argument over barring his wife from visiting college, with his in-laws in Itarsi area in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the incident also went viral on social media. After the altercation, the woman’s father Dharmraj Ivne thrashed and smeared cow dung on son-in-law Vivek's face. Later, Dharmaraj called a local DJ, stripped him to his undergarments and forced him to walk on the street. Vivek was also made to wear a garland of shoes and forced to march across the village. The man, humiliated, filed a complaint with police on Wednesday. Police have arrested four people including the man’s father-in-law Dharmraaj Ivne have been arrested for assault, rioting and using obscene language. Rajasthan Youth ‘Bathed’ in Urine, Paraded With Garland of Shoes for Eve-Teasing in Bhilwara

#दामाद_का_जुलूस ●Villagers took out procession of son-in-law wearing a garland of slippers half-naked. ●He came to take his wife back in Tangana village of Narmadapuram, MP started quarrelling with in laws. ● Finally this is the way villagers taught a lesson,FIR registered. pic.twitter.com/zyZchddj8W — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) October 7, 2022

