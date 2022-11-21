Panic gripped devotees when a scuffle broke out between the visitors during the Mahakal darshan at Ujjain's iconic Mahakaleshwar temple. In the video, devotees can be seen pushing, punching, and kicking each other. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Fight Erupts During Darshan in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple:

