Gold worth 1 crore was stolen by thieves who dig an 8 feet tunnel to Kanpur's SBI Bank and decamped after emptying entire gold chest. The thieves dug the tunnel which opened straight to the strong room of the bank in Bhauti. Initial reports revealed the robbers had recced the area many times and were familiar with the construction and architecture of the bank as well the locker room. The robbers had mapped the entire area and executed the crime with proper planning, keeping the entire neighbourhood in the dark. Mumbai: 130 Years Old Tunnel Discovered Under Nursing Complex of JJ Hospital in Byculla (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

Money Heist Kanpur: Thieves dug a tunnel to the strong room of State Bank of India's Bhauti branch in UP's Kanpur. They decamped after emptying the entire Gold chest where gold against which loan was taken by customers was kept. pic.twitter.com/5Bn1Enuu1q — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 23, 2022

