A bus overturned in Vijayawada after hitting divider near Gollapudi centre causing injuries to several people. Some people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident. Locals rushed them to the hospital. The bus was identified as BSR Private Travels bus. It is known that there were 30 passengers in the bus when the accident took place. The bus had to be lifted by a crane. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).

Vijayawada Bus Accident

