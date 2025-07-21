Residents of the CD Gurudev Building in Virar West near Mumbai were left outraged on Friday afternoon, April 18, after a Blinkit delivery agent was caught on CCTV allegedly urinating inside the building’s lift. The shocking video quickly circulated among residents, prompting a group to confront the delivery agent at Blinkit’s local office. The situation escalated, and the delivery agent was reportedly assaulted during the confrontation. A complaint has been filed at Bolinj Police Station, and a probe has been launched into the matter. Zepto Delivery Agent Caught on Camera Eating Cherries From Customer’s Order Inside Building Lift, User Claims ‘App Kept Crashing While Trying To Upload Video Proof’.

Blinkit Delivery Agent Caught on Camera Urinating Inside Building Lift in Virar

A disturbing incident has been reported from the CD Gurudev Building in Virar West, where a Blinkit delivery agent allegedly urinated inside the building’s lift on Friday afternoon. The act came to light when residents noticed the situation and reviewed CCTV footage, which… pic.twitter.com/kzNIrLzuWm — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 21, 2025

