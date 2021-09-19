Days after announcing that he will step down as team India's T20I captain, Virat Kohli has now revealed that he will leave captaincy role at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the ongoing IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 "This'll be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all RCB fans for believing in me & supporting me," he said in an official RCB video pic.twitter.com/nUT31sdKej — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

