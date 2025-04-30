At least eight people died after a makeshift wall at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam collapsed on Wednesday morning, April 30. The incident occurred during the Chandanotsavam festival at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam. PM Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and INR 50,000 for the injured. President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief on the loss of lives due to the Vishakapatnam wall collapse. Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After 20-Foot-Long Stretch of Makeshift Structure Collapses During Chandanotsavam Festival at Temple in Visakhapatnam (Watch Videos).

Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse

Saddened by the loss of lives including those of women in a wall collapse incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. May the injured recover soon. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2025

