A video has gone viral on social media showing a senior Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) hurling abuses at junior officers. The Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department K.K. Pathak is seen in the viral video holding a virtual meeting with officials of Bihar Administrative Services and hurling abuses on them. He can also be heard making objectionable comments about the traffic sense of people of Bihar. Controversy erupted after the video went viral with the Bihar Administrative Service Association demanding action against the senior IAS officer failing which they would go on agitation. Uttar Pradesh: Private School Teacher Cuts Students’ Hair Without Permission in Moradabad, Parents Demand Action .

Bihar IAS Official Abuses Juniors:

#WATCH | Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak was caught on camera abusing his junior officers. (Source: viral video) Note: Abusive language pic.twitter.com/VvxzeLAVvA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

