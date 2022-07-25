Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on monday along with his wife Savita Kovind extended his greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as the next President of India today at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/DF6dN6iVNQ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)