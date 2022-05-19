Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by a special NIA court in Delhi in terror funding case after he pleaded guilty. He is expected to get life imprisonment.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)