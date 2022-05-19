Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by a special NIA court in Delhi in terror funding case after he pleaded guilty. He is expected to get life imprisonment.

#WATCH | Delhi: Separatist Yasin Malik being brought out of NIA Court after hearing in terror funding case. The court convicted him in the matter. Argument on sentence to take place on 25th May. pic.twitter.com/33ue61lDaH — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

