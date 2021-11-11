Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God. Thousands of devotees arrived on the banks of the Yamuna River to offer the prayer. Devotees stepped into the river despite toxic foam on the last day of Chhath Puja.

#WATCH | Devotees take holy dip in Yamuna river despite toxic foam, near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the last day of Chhath puja pic.twitter.com/QdOhOWgC4A — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

