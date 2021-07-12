Owing to the heavy rainfall in the area, falsh floods hit Bhagsu Nag in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Watch the visuals from Bhagsu Nag here:

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh (Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

