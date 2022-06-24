Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam for vacation. "I invite all the MLAs of the country to come to Assam," he said. Sarma is currently in Delhi.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH "...He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation," says Assam CM & BJP leader Himanata Biswa Sarma, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vqtS5F6Jcr — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

