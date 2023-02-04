Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he saw a report that Supreme Court has given a warning. He said “but the masters of this country are the people of this country. We are only workers. If there is a master, it is the public. If there is a guide, the Constitution is our guide. According to the Constitution, this country will be run as people want it to be run. You can't give a warning to anyone.”The minister's comment was in the context of a remark made by the bench of Justice SK Kaul and AS Oka who on the Centre's delay in clearing the recommendations for the transfer of high court judges said: "Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable". Supreme Court Gets Five New Judges After Centre Clears Names Recommended by Collegium.

Rijiju Takes Swipe At Supreme Court:

#WATCH | I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning...The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Prayagraj, UP pic.twitter.com/oyoDfzLzIS — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

