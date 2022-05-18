The Indian Navy in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully undertook the maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter on Wednesday, May 18 at ITR Balasore, Odisha.

