In a latest development in the Kanjhawala Hit and Run Case, police officials have claimed that there was another woman with the 20-year-old, who died after being dragged by a car in Delhi. A CCTV footage of the same has gone viral on social media which was confirmed by the police. The CCTV clip of that night when the accident took place shows another woman with the 20-year-old who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area. Kanjhawala Incident: CCTV Footage Shows Victim Had Another Woman With Her on the Bike, Police To Record Her Statement (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: CCTV footage of that night shows the presence of another girl with the girl who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nd1NUBQVze — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

