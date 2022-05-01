On Sunday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli. Meanwhile, the IMD said that heatwave conditions will abate from over Delhi, northwest and central India from May 2.

