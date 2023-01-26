Watch LIVE | The Dogra Regiment led by Captain Varun Singh salue President of India.



The motto of this regiment is, Kartavyam Anvatma; War Cry; Jwala Mata Ki Jai.#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/meVkljqIZh— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)