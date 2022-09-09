People on Friday bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh for this year at the end of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav 2022 in Maharashtra. This day is also known as 'Anant Chaturdashi', which marks the end of the Ganeshotsav.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh for this year at the end of 10-day-long Ganeshotsav; visuals from Mumbai #GaneshVisarjanpic.twitter.com/LEWyrUxKU9 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)