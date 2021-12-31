New Zealand welcomed the New Year with a mesmerizing fireworks display in Auckland. With the firework display in Auckland, celebrations have kicked off as people around the world prepare themselves to say goodbye to the year 2021.

Check Out The Firework Display Here:

#WATCH New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year 2022 with fireworks https://t.co/kNOsxyniQl — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

