Jyoti Nainwal, the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, on Saturday commissioned into the Indian Army as Lieutenant. Lt. Jyoti Nainwal is a mother of two children. She joined the Indian Army after 11 months of training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Her husband, Naik Deepak Nainwal, sustained bullet injuries during an encoounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in 2018. He was hospitalised for 40 days after receiving bullet injuries during the encounter but succumbed to his injuries. Lt Nainwal said that she wanted to carry forward the life of pride which her husband gave to them.

Here Is The Video of Lt Jyoti Nainwal's Media Interaction:

#WATCH | Newly commissioned Indian Army Officer Jyoti Nainwal, mother of 2 children is the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who died after being shot while serving our nation in Indian Army operations in J&K in 2018. (Source: PIB Tamil Nadu) pic.twitter.com/5hlrmGyAtV — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

