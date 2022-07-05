A man injured his friend and a club bouncer after he accidentally open fire outside the Coca Cafe in Panchkula in the early hours of July 3. The case has been registered against the accused & others by the Haryana police. Police also registered a case against the cafe for keeping it open until so late in the night.

#WATCH | Panchkula, Haryana| At around 4.30am accused open-fired outside Coco cafe in wee hours of July 3. He injured his friend & a bouncer. We've registered a case against accused & another against cafe for keeping it open till so late: PS sector 5 incharge Sukhbir Singh pic.twitter.com/C53n0uDE1p — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)