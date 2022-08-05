Amid the ongoing Congress protest, the Delhi police detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation. The party called a nationwide protest today. Earlier in the day, Gandhi said that inflation has risen beyond limit.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation. The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

