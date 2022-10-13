Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express from Una Himachal railway station in Una. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also present. Meanwhile, this is the 4th Vande Bharat train in the country, the other 3 being run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Watch Video:

WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi flags-off Vande Bharat Express from Una Himachal railway station in Una pic.twitter.com/pWyPN9b4BH — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 13, 2022

