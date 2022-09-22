On Thursday, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked about a piece of advice he would give to the next Congress chief, he said, "you're taking on a historic position that defines a particular view of India." Gandhi further added, "Congress chief is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system & vision of India." He also hinted that the Congress party will adhere to the 'one man one post' as per the Udaipur declaration. When asked, "I think we have made a commitment in Udaipur and hope that it will be fulfilled," he said.

You Represent a Set of Ideas, a Belief System & Vision of India

