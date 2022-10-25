The world will witness this year's last solar eclipse on Tuesday, 25 October. After a joyous Deepavali celebration, India will see the Surya Grahan on the following day, which is considered an inauspicious event. This astronomical occurrence will reportedly last 1 hour and 45 minutes and begin before sunset in the afternoon in India. As per Drik Panchang, sutak kaal in India for Surya Grahan 2022 will start at 3:17 am and end at 4:43 pm on 25 October. As per the official website of Time and Date, the Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 2:28 Pm and the Full Eclipse will start at 4:30 Pm. To watch the Surya Grahan 2022 in India Live telecast, check out the YouTube link below.

Watch The Live Streaming of Surya Grahan 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)