Owing to heavy and continuous rainfall in the area, the streets in Kanjirappally of Kottayam district in Kerala were waterlogged on Saturday. IMD has issued red alert in the district amid heavy downpour. Scroll down to watch the video:

#WATCH Waterlogged street in Kanjirappally, Kottayam district as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts of Kerala pic.twitter.com/LocqwW3CfL — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

