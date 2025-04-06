The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released today's weather updates for major cities. Mumbai and Delhi are likely to see clear skies with maximum temperatures touching 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chennai and Hyderabad will remain partly cloudy, with Hyderabad also witnessing hazy conditions. Bengaluru is set to receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers amid generally cloudy skies. Kolkata is expected to remain partly cloudy, while Shimla will enjoy clear skies with a pleasant high of 25 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and watch for local weather alerts. Weather Forecast Today, April 05: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 06

Delhi Weather Today, April 06

Chennai Weather Today, April 06

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 06

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 06

Kolkata Weather Today, April 06

Shimla Weather Today, April 06

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)