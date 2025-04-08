The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued today’s (April 8) weather update for major Indian cities, highlighting a mix of heat, clear skies, and light rain in parts. Delhi is set to sizzle with a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius under a clear sky, while Mumbai will see a high of 37 degrees Celsius. Chennai will be generally cloudy with light rain, with temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru is expected to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from 23 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will face partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms, with temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. Kolkata may experience thunderstorms with a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. Shimla will have a partly cloudy sky, with a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, April 07: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

