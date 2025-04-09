The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared the latest weather updates for key Indian cities on Wednesday, April 9. While most cities will experience partly cloudy skies, some areas may face hazy conditions or thunderstorm developments. Mumbai is expected to have clear skies with temperatures ranging from 24 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Delhi will experience a warm day with a high of 40 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies. Chennai and Bengaluru will both see partly cloudy conditions, with highs of 36 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hyderabad could face hazy skies with temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius. Kolkata may witness thunder and lightning later, with a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. Shimla will remain cool and pleasant, with a high of 24 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies. Weather Forecast Today, April 08: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

