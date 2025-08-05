The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between Monday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 6. The weather agency also said that India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season, i.e. August and September. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai and Delhi are expected to receive 0.2 to 1.1 and 0.2 to 2.7 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. On the other hand, Chennai is likely to receive light showers, whereas Bengaluru is projected to observe 0.6 to 9 mm of rain on August 5. That said, Hyderabad and Kolkata will witness 0.3 to 1.4 and 0.2 to 13 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, August 5. Himachal's capital city, Shimla, will see 0.5 to 3.8 mm of rain on Tuesday. India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh From August 4 to 6.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 5

Delhi Weather Today, August 5

Chennai Weather Today, August 5

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 5

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 5

Kolkata Weather Today, August 5

Shimla Weather Today, August 5

