The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on August 6. The weather agency has predicted Light rain and thundershowers in these districts on Wednesday. IMD has also issued a weather alert predicting heavy rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until August 6. Mumbai and Delhi will likely receive 0.2 and 0.9 to 9 mm of rain, respectively, on Wednesday. Weather forecasting service Windy has predicted 3.9 mm of rainfall in Chennai and 0.2 to 3.5 mm of rain in Bengaluru on August 6. Similarly, Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, is expected to witness 0.2 to 11 mm of rainfall today. Meanwhile, Kolkata and Shimla are projected to receive 0.7 to 22 mm and 0.3 to 0.8 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Wednesday, August 6. India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh From August 4 to 6.

