The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky today, with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in both the city and suburban areas on Sunday, August 10. After heavy and continuous rain brought Delhi to a standstill, the weather office has predicted similar conditions on August 10. According to the weather office, Chennai will receive moderate rain, whereas Bengaluru is projected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on August 09. Similarly, Hyderabad will witness 0.4 to 3.1 mm of rain. On the other hand, 0.2 to 10 mm of rainfall has been forecasted for Kolkata and 0.2 to 1.4 mm of rain for Shimla for today. Lucknow School Holiday Today: All Schools up to Class 8 To Remain Shut Due to Heavy Rain and Waterlogging.

