Several Indian cities are set to witness varying weather conditions today, according to IMD updates. Mumbai will see persistent rain with cloudy intervals, while Delhi is likely to experience thunderstorms amid a flood alert for the Yamuna. Chennai remains hot and humid with spells of thunderstorms, whereas Bengaluru may face afternoon thundershowers followed by light evening rain. Hyderabad is under a yellow alert for lightning and heavy rainfall, with cloudy skies dominating the day. Shimla faces an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms, while Kolkata can expect cloudy weather with intermittent showers. Mumbai Rains-LTT Waterlogging: Railway Tracks at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station Submerged After Heavy Rainfall Across City (Watch Video).

Mumbai Weather Today, August 17

Delhi Weather Today, August 17

Chennai Weather Today, August 17

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 17

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 17

Kolkata Weather Today, August 17

Shimla Weather Today, August 17

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)