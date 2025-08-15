Several Trapped After Roof of Room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah in Delhi's Humanyun's Tomb Gives Way (Photo Credits: ANI)

Several people were feared after a roof collapsed inside the Humayun’s Tomb complex in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Friday, August 15. The incident occurred at the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah located within the Humayun’s Tomb complex premises. According to the news agency ANI, 11 people have been rescued so far. The rescued people have been admitted to a nearby hospital. As per initial reports, the Delhi Fire Service and other emergency teams rushed to the location after receiving a call about the incident at approximately 3:51 pm, following which rescue operations were launched immediately. NDRF has also joined in the rescue operations. More details are awaited. Delhi: 8 Feared Trapped After Humayun’s Tomb Dome Collapses in Nizamuddin, Rescue Ops Underway.

Humayun Tomb Structure Collapse

#WATCH | Delhi | NDRF personnel conduct a search operation at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near Humayun's Tomb, in the Nizamuddin area, following the collapse of the roof of a room in the dargah premises. Police and Fire Department personnel are also present. So far, 11… pic.twitter.com/6oW3XjroAX — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)