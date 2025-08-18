Monsoon continues to bring widespread rainfall across major cities on Monday, August 18, as per the latest IMD Weather Forecast. Mumbai faces heavy rain under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, while Delhi will experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Chennai is likely to see light rain with generally cloudy skies, and Bengaluru will have moderate rain throughout the day. Hyderabad remains cloudy with light rain or drizzle, and Shimla may witness light to moderate rain. Kolkata is expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain, keeping temperatures moderate across the region. Delhi Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts of National Capital, IMD Predicts More Rainfall Till August 18 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Weather Today, August 18

Delhi Weather Today, August 18

Chennai Weather Today, August 18

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 18

Kolkata Weather Today, August 18

Shimla Weather Today, August 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)