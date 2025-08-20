On Wednesday, August 20, the IMD issued the latest weather forecast as monsoon rains continued across major cities. Mumbai is expected to see heavy rainfall under an orange alert, while Delhi may experience thunderstorms with rain. Chennai and Bengaluru will have generally cloudy skies with light rain, and Hyderabad will likely witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla can expect thunder with rain, and Kolkata remains under a yellow alert with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures across these cities range from mild to moderately warm, reflecting ongoing monsoon conditions. Mumbai Severe Rainfall Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert, Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains in City; Check Latest Update.

