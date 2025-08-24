As per the IMD report, Sunday, August 24, is set to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across several major cities. Mumbai faces heavy rain under an orange alert, while Delhi experiences thunderstorms throughout the day with lightning and light to moderate rainfall under a yellow alert. Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to see light rain amid generally cloudy skies, and Hyderabad may experience rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms under partly cloudy conditions. Shimla is forecast to have thunder with rain, and Kolkata remains generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures across these cities range from mild to warm, reflecting active monsoon conditions. Delhi-NCR Rains: Rain Lashes Several Parts of City and National Capital Region; IMD Predicts More Showers for Next 2 Days (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, August 24

Delhi Weather Today, August 24

Chennai Weather Today, August 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 24

Kolkata Weather Today, August 24

Shimla Weather Today, August 24

