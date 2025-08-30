The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 30. Delhi NCR will see cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms late at night. Chennai remains cloudy with lightning risks nearby under an Orange Alert. Bengaluru can expect late evening thunderstorms with a yellow-level lightning watch. Hyderabad stays mostly cloudy with gusty winds and showers likely. Shimla faces intermittent rainfall under a Yellow Watch, while Kolkata is set for cloudy skies with thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Residents are advised to stay cautious, carry umbrellas, and follow weather advisories to avoid disruptions. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for August 29: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall in City, Adjoining Areas; Konkan Braces for Orange Alert.

