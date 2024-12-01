Mumbai is expected to experience cloudy skies with a chance of light rain and temperatures ranging from 23°C to 30°C on Sunday, December 1. Delhi will see a clear day with mild temperatures around 12°C in the morning, rising to 25°C by afternoon. In Chennai, heavy rains and gusty winds are likely throughout the day due to Cyclone Fengal. Bengaluru will enjoy a cool, pleasant day with temperatures between 18°C and 26°C and no significant rain. Hyderabad is forecast to remain dry, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from 20°C to 29°C. Kolkata will experience light rain and overcast skies, with temperatures around 24°C to 28°C. Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall Near Puducherry, Says IMD (Watch Video).

