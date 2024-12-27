Mumbai and Kolkata are likely to witness clear skies today, December 27, with the temperatures ranging between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. On the other hand, Delhi is expected to observe light to moderate rainfall, with 0.2 to 6 mm of rain in the national capital. Accoding to weather forecasting service Windy, the southern cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday. While 0.2 to 2.5 mm of rainfall is projected for Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are likely to receive less than 1 mm of rainfall.

