According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light rain in isolated areas on Monday, December 31. Delhi will see clear skies with no significant rainfall, and temperatures will remain chilly. Chennai is predicted to have moderate rain. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to witness dry and pleasant weather with clear skies, while Kolkata will experience a mix of cloudy conditions and light showers. Shimla, on the other hand, is likely to see cold weather with light snow. Weather Forecast Today, December 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 31

Delhi Weather Today, December 31

Chennai Weather Today, December 31

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 31

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 31

Kolkata Weather Today, December 31

Shimla Weather Today, December 31

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)