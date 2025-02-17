As of February 17, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updated weather forecasts for major Indian cities. Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 34°C, while Delhi is expected to have hazy conditions and very unhealthy air quality, with temperatures between 13°C and 27°C. Chennai will see hazy sunshine with temperatures fluctuating from 22°C to 34°C. Bengaluru’s weather will feature hazy sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 32°C. Hyderabad is set for hazy sunshine with temperatures between 19°C and 35°C. Kolkata will also have hazy sunshine, with temperatures varying from 22°C to 32°C, while Shimla will enjoy plenty of sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 18°C. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information from the IMD. Weather Forecast Today, February 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

