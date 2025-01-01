As per the latest IMD report, cities across India are set to experience varying weather conditions on January 1. In Mumbai, the day will remain sunny with a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see moderate fog, with temperatures ranging from 8 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. Chennai's weather will be misty, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru is expected to have a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures between 16 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will also see a partly cloudy sky with haze, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kolkata's sky will remain mainly clear, with a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius, and Shimla will experience partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from 6 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, December 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

