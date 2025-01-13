On Monday, January 13, Mumbai will experience clear skies with temperatures around 24-25°C, making for a pleasant day. Kolkata will see sunny weather with clear skies and temperatures near 21°C. Chennai will have light rain with temperatures around 26-27°C. Bengaluru will experience scattered clouds and a mild temperature of approximately 25°C. Hyderabad will have overcast skies and temperatures around 23°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies with temperatures near 25°C, ideal for outdoor activities. Delhi will have a few clouds with cooler temperatures around 18-19°C, so it’s best to carry an umbrella. Weather Forecast Today, January 11: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

