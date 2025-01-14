On Tuesday, January 14, Mumbai will experience mostly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 26°C, offering a comfortable day. Kolkata will have sunny weather with temperatures around 22°C and clear skies. Chennai will face light showers with temperatures hovering around 27°C. Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures of approximately 25°C, making it pleasant for outdoor activities. Hyderabad will have overcast skies and temperatures near 23°C. Ahmedabad will have clear skies with temperatures around 26°C, ideal for a sunny day out. Delhi will experience a few clouds, with temperatures dropping to a cooler 17°C, so it's advisable to carry a jacket. Weather Forecast Today, January 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

