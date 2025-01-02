The weather forecast for January 2, as per the IMD report, predicts varied conditions across major cities in India. Mumbai will experience a sunny day with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to be covered in dense fog with temperatures between 8 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius. Chennai will see misty weather, with temperatures ranging from 23 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru's weather will be partly cloudy, with a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is forecasted to have a partly cloudy sky with haze, with temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will enjoy a mainly clear sky, with temperatures ranging from 14 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius, while Shimla will experience partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 7 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, January 1: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

